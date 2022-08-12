PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, paid her respects at Bangabandhu's tomb on Friday (12 August) morning. Later, she read Fatiha and offered special prayers.

PM Hasina left for her ancestral home in Gopalganj from Gonobhaban in the capital early in the morning.

The premier's motorcade reached the Padma bridge at around 8am through Mawa.

PM Sheikh Hasina entered the Mawa toll plaza through lane number 6 and paid a toll of Tk25,750 for the vehicle fleet.

While crossing the bridge, she got down from the car in the middle of the bridge and stood there for five minutes with her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara and the surrounding areas, focusing on the Prime Minister's visit to Gopalganj.