PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Mujibnagar Day

Bangladesh

BSS
17 April, 2023, 09:10 am
17 April, 2023, 09:16 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi 32 here marking the historic Mujibnagar Day.

She placed the wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum this morning.

Later, flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the party chief.

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed today to mark the formation of Bangladesh's first government to lead the War of Liberation in 1971.

Leaders and activists of AL, as well, placed wreaths at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad and M Mansur Ali at Banani Graveyard.

