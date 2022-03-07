PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on historic 7 March

Bangladesh

BSS
07 March, 2022, 08:35 am
07 March, 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic 7 March.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the country's independence.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu through his fiery and soulful address made a clarion call to the people to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces to achieve the long-cherished independence.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Before a rally of a million of freedom-loving people at the then Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardhy Udyan) on 7 March in 1971, Bangabandhu in an announcement of independence declared, "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (the struggle this time is for the sake of our freedom, the struggle this time is for the sake of our independence)".

The historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation was included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage maintained by UNESCO on October 30 in 2017.

