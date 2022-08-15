PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his martyrdom anniversary

Bangladesh

BSS
15 August, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 11:53 am

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his martyrdom anniversary

BSS
15 August, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 11:53 am
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 47th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

As part of the state programme, the prime minister paid homage to the architect of the country's independence by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the great leader.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time, while the bugle played a tune of grief and somber to the last post.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15 carnage.

After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the prime minister visited the historic residence of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed the world's most barbaric carnage on this day 47 years back.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

She stayed in the house, which has now been turned into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, for a while.

Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

The day is being observed across the country as National Mourning Day.

Photo: PMO Press Wing
Photo: PMO Press Wing

Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons– Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel– and most of the family members of Bangabandhu and his three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.

Two daughters of Bangabandhu -- incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana -- could escape the carnage as they stayed abroad at that time.

From Dhanmondi, the premier later went to the Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

She placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.

Sheikh Hasina also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

Photo: PMO Press Wing
Photo: PMO Press Wing

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time.

