PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 10:45 am

Photo: Collected from Bangladesh Awami League&#039;s Facebook page
Photo: Collected from Bangladesh Awami League's Facebook page

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 103rd birth anniversary and the National Children's Day-2023.

She placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 this morning.

After placing the wreath, the premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the founding father of the country.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave a guard of honour on the occasion.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15 carnage.

Later, Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina, flanked by AL senior leaders, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.

Then the PM flew to Tungipara by helicopter to pay homage to Bangabandhu and offer prayers at the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there.

She will also attend a programme on National Children's Day.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

He was assassinated along with most members of his family on August 15, 1975.

