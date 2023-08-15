PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 48th martyrdom anniversary

Bangladesh

BSS
15 August, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 48th martyrdom anniversary

BSS
15 August, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 01:10 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, along with other senior leaders of Awami League, stand in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day. The programme was held in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital on Tuesday (15 August). Photo: PIB/BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, along with other senior leaders of Awami League, stand in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day. The programme was held in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital on Tuesday (15 August). Photo: PIB/BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (15 August) paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

As part of the state programme, the prime minister paid homage to the architect of the country's independence by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the great leader.

PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

A smartly turned-out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time, while the bugle played a tune of grief and sombre to the last post.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Speaker of the House, Chief Justice, cabinet members and chiefs of army, navy and air forces, among others, were present on the occasion.

From Dhanmondi, the premier later went to the Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital on Tuesday (15 August). Photo: PIB/BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital on Tuesday (15 August). Photo: PIB/BSS

She placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.

Sheikh Hasina also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

The day is being observed across the country as National Mourning Day.

National Mourning Day today

Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel- and most of the family members of Bangabandhu and his three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.

Two daughters of Bangabandhu -- incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana -- could escape the carnage as they stayed abroad at that time.

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / National Mourning Day / 15 August 1975 / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

6h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

2h | TBS Today
The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

18h | TBS Stories
Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

6h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June