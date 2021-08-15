PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 46th martyrdom anniversary

Bangladesh

BSS
15 August, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 10:55 am

Related News

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 46th martyrdom anniversary

BSS
15 August, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 10:55 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the National Mourning Day and the 46th anniversary of his martyrdom.
 
As part of the state program, the Prime Minister paid homage to the architect of the country's independence by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.
 
The day is being observed as the National Mourning Day.
 
After placing wreath, the Premier stood in solemn silence for some time showing profound respect to the great leader.
 
A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time, while the bugle played a tune of grief and somber to the last post.
 
 A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the August 15 carnage.
 
Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons– Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russell– and most of the family members of Bangabandhu and his three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.
 
Two daughters of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, could escape the carnage as they were staying abroad at that time.
 
After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the Prime Minister visited the historic residence of Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed the world's most barbaric carnage on this day 46 years back.
 
Sheikh Hasina stayed in the house, which has now been turned into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, for a while.
 
From Dhanmondi, the Premier later went to Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15 were laid to eternal rest.
 
The Prime Minister placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.
 
She also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.
 

Top News

PM / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / National Mourning Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

15h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

15h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

15h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie