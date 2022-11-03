PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, four national leaders on Jail Killing Day

Bangladesh

BSS
03 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 12:39 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders marking Jail Killing Day.

In showing respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation and the four national leaders, the premier placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 this morning.

Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath as the prime minister at the portrait of Bangabandhu around 7 am.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memories of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders.

Flanked by central leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina also placed another wreath as the president of Awami League (AL) at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Later, the leaders and workers of AL's associate bodies, including Awami Jubo League, Chhatra League, Mohila Awami League, Sramik League, Krishak League, Jubo Mohila League and Swechchasebok League, as well as other socio-cultural organizations also paid homage to Bangabandhu and four national leaders by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on the occasion.

The premier later went to the Banani Graveyard and paid rich tributes to martyrs of the August 15 and November 3 of 1975 massacres.

On this day in 1975, the killers of Bangabandhu stormed into the Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours and assassinated the four national leaders - Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain Monsur Ali and AHM Kamaruzzaman - who led the Liberation War in the absence of Bangabandhu in 1971 and snatched the victory for the nation.

