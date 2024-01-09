PM pays homage to Bangabandhu, Bangamata at Dhanmondi, Banani

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu inside the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city on Tuesday, 9 January. Photo: PID
Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and her family members today paid glowing tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after her party's victory in the 12th parliamentary election.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu inside the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana later also placed a separate wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait.

The daughter of the prime minister Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq were present.

After laying the wreath, Sheikh Hasina stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Photo: PID
Earlier in the morning, the prime minister, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, and daughter Saima Wazed went to the Banani graveyard and paid rich tributes to Bangamata and other August 15 martyrs here.

After laying the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time.

They also spread flower petals on the graves.

Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

Daughter of the premier Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq were also present on the occasion.

At the Banani graveyard, Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

