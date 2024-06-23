PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL's 75th founding anniversary

23 June, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:14 am

Sheikh Hasina and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the day's programme by hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons and balloons

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL) on 23 June 2024. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (23 June) paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL).

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi-32 at 7 this morning.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memory of Bangabandhu.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and AL leaders after paying tribune to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 23 June 2024. Photo: BSS
Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Sheikh Hasina and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the day's programme by hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons and balloons.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, and it later emerged as the biggest political party in the country, leading struggles for freedom, the War of Liberation, and all democratic movements.

