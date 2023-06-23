PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL's 74th founding anniversary

Bangladesh

BSS
23 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL's 74th founding anniversary

BSS
23 June, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (23 June) paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 74th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL).

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 this morning.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memory of Bangabandhu.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Sheikh Hasina along with AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the day's programme by hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons and balloons.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party in the country to lead struggles for freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.

Top News

Awami League (AL) / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

13h | Analysis
Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

18h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

20h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

21h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

16h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

17h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

15h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline