PM pays homage to Armed Forces martyrs at Shikha Anirban

Bangladesh

BSS
15 January, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 11:09 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyred members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) at Dhaka Cantonment this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices during the 1971 Liberation War.

A contingent drawn from army, navy and air force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, Sheikh Hasina, also in-charge of the Ministry of Defence, signed the visitors' book kept on the Shikha Anirban premises.

Earlier, on her arrival at Shikha Anirban, the Prime Minister was received by chiefs of the three services.

After placing the wreath, she went to the Armed Forces Division (AFD) where PM's security adviser and chiefs of the three services made a courtesy call to her.

