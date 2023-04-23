PM pays homage to 15 Aug martyrs at Banani graveyard

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to 15 August martyrs at the Banani graveyard.

The premier along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Banani graveyard and paid glowing homage by placing wreaths this morning.

After laying the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time.

They also spread flower petals on the graves.

Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of August 15.

At the Banani graveyard, their mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

Bangabandhu, his spouse Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, their three sons- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel - and most of the family members of Bangabandhu and his three close relatives were assassinated in cold blood on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.

Two daughters of Bangabandhu -- incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana -- could escape the carnage as they stayed abroad at that time.

