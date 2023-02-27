PM orders open market sales be conducted through cards

Nearly one in three people in the world (that is, approximately 2.37 billion) did not have access to adequate food in 2020 – that’s an increase of almost 320 million people in just one year. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the activities of open market sale (OMS) be carried out by issuing cards to the beneficiaries.

"The prime minister gave the instruction so as to bring discipline in the management of the OMS programme," Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said at a press briefing following Monday's cabinet meeting.

He said the premier received information that there are anomalies in OMS activities.

However, the strategy regarding how the OMS activities will be conducted through the card will be decided after sitting with the concerned ministry, he said.

Under the OMS programme, the government sells rice and flour at low prices.

People can buy up to 5kg of rice at the rate of Tk30 per kg and upto 2kg of flour at the rate of Tk24 per kg at a time.

Till 16 February of the current financial year, the government has sold 4.10 lakh tonnes of rice and 1.34 lakh tonnes of flour under the OMS programme across the country.

As the price of flour has more than doubled this year, the government reduced the supply of flour limiting its sales to Dhaka Metro, Dhaka District, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Narsingdi districts.

The remaining 60 districts only get rice supply under the OMS programme.

Due to spiralling inflation, the lower middle class people have to purchase rice and flour from OMS trucks or sales outlets.

Some unscrupulous people tend to do business after buying the goods from OMS sales centres at a lower rate.