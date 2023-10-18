PM orders health minister to urgently send medicine to Gaza

Bangladesh

PM orders health minister to urgently send medicine to Gaza

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina understands the suffering of the Palestinian people. She feels the pain of women and children injured in Israel's attack as she experienced [similar] suffering herself,” Zahid Maleque said.

Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel&#039;s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered Health Minister Zahid Maleque to send medicine to war-stricken Gaza for the treatment of hundreds of people injured in the Israeli air strike on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital yesterday (17 October).

The premier gave the order over a phone call on Wednesday (18 October), the health minister said while addressing a programme marking the occasion of the Sheikh Russel Day at the secretariat.

The discussion programme was organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina understands the suffering of the Palestinian people. She feels the pain of women and children injured in Israel's attack as she experienced [similar] suffering herself," Zahid Maleque said.

"The premier understands the pain [of the Palestinians] cause she too suffered due to the killing of baby Russell. That's why she is speaking for the innocent and helpless people of Palestine ignoring the ire of the world superpowers, and ordering the health ministry to extend support to them," the Health Minister said. 

The health minister said they are keen to send support immediately. 

