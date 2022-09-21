PM orders to build house for women’s team goalkeeper Rupana Chakma

Rupana Chakma’s mother in front of their existing shabby house at Naniachar of Rangamati. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered to build new home for Bangladesh Women's Football team goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.

Confirming the news, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, "Instructions have been given from the Prime Minister's Office to construct Rupana Chakma's house as soon as possible. Immediately we sent LGED engineer and Naniachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer there. The house construction work has started from today."

At the same time, the work on constructing the bridge leading to her house will also start, said the DC.

Rupna Chakma guarded the Bangladesh team's goal post with sheer determination at Dashrath Stadium in Nepal helping the team to become the unbeaten champion of the SAAF Women's Football Tournament.

Rangamati DC handed over a cheque of Tk1.5 lakh to Rupana Chakma’s family on Tuesday (21 September). Photo: TBS

In contrast to her glorious performance, the dilapidated condition of her house in the remote Bhuiadam village of Naniyarachar upazila tells how far she have come through the path of struggle.

After the Bangladesh team won the championship, the Rangamati DC went to her house with a group of government officials and journalists and handed over a cheque of Tk1.5 lakh to her family on Tuesday.

Rupana conceded only one goal throughout the tournament winning the title of Best Goalkeeper.