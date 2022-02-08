PM orders appointing skilled garbage truck drivers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

PM orders appointing skilled garbage truck drivers

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed city corporation authorities to appoint skilled drivers for operating garbage-carrying trucks, said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing the reporters after the Ecnec meeting on Tuesday.

The premier gave the directive while giving approval to the proposal of a project titled "Waste removal and management in Dhaka South City Corporation affiliated area, collection of modern vehicles used for road repairs and reduction of traffic congestion through installation of mechanised parking" at a cost of Tk333.32 crore.

The PM said unexpected incidents like road accidents are occurring in recent times because of unskilled drivers, instructing the authorities concerned to take measures to prevent recurrence of such accidents.

Instructing the setting up of waste management stations of the city corporation outside localities, Sheikh Hasina also said while managing waste, it has to be ensured that no bad smell or diseases spread. 

Apart from that, she directed the use of modern technology in waste management.

Top News

Garbage truck drivers / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

8h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

11h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

11h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

5h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

5h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

5h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 