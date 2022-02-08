PM orders appointing skilled garbage truck drivers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed city corporation authorities to appoint skilled drivers for operating garbage-carrying trucks, said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing the reporters after the Ecnec meeting on Tuesday.

The premier gave the directive while giving approval to the proposal of a project titled "Waste removal and management in Dhaka South City Corporation affiliated area, collection of modern vehicles used for road repairs and reduction of traffic congestion through installation of mechanised parking" at a cost of Tk333.32 crore.

The PM said unexpected incidents like road accidents are occurring in recent times because of unskilled drivers, instructing the authorities concerned to take measures to prevent recurrence of such accidents.

Instructing the setting up of waste management stations of the city corporation outside localities, Sheikh Hasina also said while managing waste, it has to be ensured that no bad smell or diseases spread.

Apart from that, she directed the use of modern technology in waste management.