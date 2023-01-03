Keep serving the people to sustain public trust: PM Hasina urges police

Bangladesh

UNB
03 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 12:43 pm

Related News

Keep serving the people to sustain public trust: PM Hasina urges police

UNB
03 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 12:43 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the police personnel to continue their service towards the people to sustain the public trust they have earned.

"…serve the people keeping the humanitarian aspects in mind so that the trust and confidence among the mass people regarding the police force remain intact," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the Police Week-2023  at the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines.

She said that police are now serving the people as the force of the people while in the past they used to live in fear of police.

"Now they know that police serve them and stand beside them and gaining trust of people is very much important for any force. You (police force) are doing that," she said.

 Hasina said her government wanted to develop the country's police force to the standard of the developed countries.

"In keeping compatibility with the developed countries we want to build our police force a skilled and smart police force and drive the country towards development," she told the programme..

She urged all to ensure that no one can put any obstacle in the country's march towards development and prosperity.

She recalled that the opposition BNP-Jamaat alliance unleashed arson attacks on the people in 2013, 2014 and 2015. She hoped that these kinds of heinous acts will not be repeated in the country.

"I thank all law enforcing agencies including the police force for their courageous role to stop those attacks," she said.

Riding on an open jeep the premier inspected the parade and took the salute. 

She also gave away Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) awards among the 115 police and Rab members for their courageous deeds throughout the year in 2022.

Fifteen of them awarded with BPM-gallantry, 25 with President PPM-gallantry, 25 with BPM-Service and 50 with PPM-Service.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Police week

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

1h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

4h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

Stunning spiral galaxy snapped by Hubble Telescope

23m | TBS Science
Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

Pele got 1 lakh 20 thousand dollars just by tying shoelaces.

15h | TBS SPORTS
How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

How is Ronaldo’s new club Al-Nassr?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Hindi films coming in 2023

Hindi films coming in 2023

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night