PM opens National Primary Education Week-2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (27 June) inaugurated the National Primary Education Week-2024 with a renewed pledge to ensure quality education for children.

She opened the week as the chief guest at a function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here this morning.

The prime minister also distributed the Primary Education Medal-2023 among the stakeholders on the occasion.

As part of the week, a total of 126 stakeholders were honoured with the medal in 18 categories as 36 students, 15 persons and three organisations received the medal directly from the prime minister.

The theme of the week is 'Shishu Bandhov Prathomik Shikkha, Smart Bangladesher Deekkha'.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali and Secretary Farid Ahmed spoke at the function.

A video documentary on the activities of the development of primary and mass education across the country was also screened.