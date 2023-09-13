PM opens 'Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum-2023'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated a two-day 'Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum-2023' aiming to boost trade, commerce and investment of Bangladesh with other Commonwealth countries.

She opened the grand inauguration of the forum as the chief guest in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) organised by Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) in partnership with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ZI Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier expressed hopes that the two-day forum will help advance Bangladesh government's investment promotion goal showcasing unprecedented economic achievements and potentials of the dynamic industrial sectors and establishing long-term relations with promising local and foreign investors.

"We are trying to sign FTAs with various countries, which, we believe, will make the business and investment environment in Bangladesh even more comfortable in the future," she added.

CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland delivered the welcome address at the function.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah and Strategic Advisor of the Commonwealth Countries and Beyond Zillur Hussain, among others, also spoke.

In the function, the second "Commonwealth-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Green Investment Award", which was introduced in 2022, was conferred with a view to promoting sustainable and environment friendly investment.

Eco Brixs of Uganda won the award as its chief technology officer received the award from the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that this award will play a pivotal role in ensuring eco-friendly investments in Commonwealth countries.

At the outset, an audio-visual documentary on commonwealth business and opportunity in Bangladesh was screened.

In the two-day forum, business people and experts from different countries are taking part in over 12 sessions.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 countries united by common values and is home to one-third of the world's population. Bangladesh joined the Commonwealth as its 34th member in 1972.