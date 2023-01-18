PM opens 45 more community vision centres

Bangladesh

BSS
18 January, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 11:53 am

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated 45 more community vision centres at Upazila Health Complexes in 13 districts across the country, raising the number to 135, bringing one-third of grassroots people under modern eye treatment free of cost.

She opened the centres at an event in the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Of the newly opened community vision centres in the third phase, 20 were launched in Barishal, 20 in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi and one in Khulna.

The prime minister, in the first and second phase, opened 90 community vision centres which became a role model in South Asia for providing modern and developed eye treatment free of cost.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Health Services Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain Howlader spoke at the programme.

National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital Director Professor Dr Golam Mostafa briefly described the activities of community vision centres.

Local lawmakers, government officials and local elites from Char Fashion in Bhola, Amtali in Barguna, Pekua in Cox's bazar and Banshkhali in Chattogram attended the event.

The premier also exchanged views with the beneficiaries of the community vision centres.

A documentary on providing eye treatment free of cost from the centres was also screened at the programme.

About 13,31,577 people have received eye treatment from these centres so far while 2,10,868 others were given glasses free of cost from there.

