PM to open South Asia's largest single STP in Dhaka Thursday

11 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
“The prime minister will formally commission operation of the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in Dhaka, first of its kind in the country on Thursday,” said Dhaka WASA Managing Director Taqsem A Khan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attends a view exchange meeting with the country’s importers and exporters of consumer goods at her official residence Ganabhaban. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate South Asia's largest single sewage treatment plant (STP), having a capacity of treating 5 million sewage per day, at the city's Khilgaon area on Thursday, which will save the rivers surrounding the capital from pollution.

"The prime minister will formally commission operation of the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in Dhaka, first of its kind in the country on Thursday," said Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director Taqsem A Khan.

Briefing newsmen about the plant at its office site in Dhaka's Aftabnagar, he said the plant has the capacity of treating five million metric tonnes of sewage everyday which is 20-25% of the total sewage, weighing 2000 million metric tonnes, in the capital city.

The Dhaka WASA chief said they will build four more sewage treatment plants, one each in Pagla, Uttara, Rayerbazar and Mirpur areas in accordance with a master plan to treat 100% sewage of Dhaka by 2030, 90% of which through pipeline coverage and remaining 10% collecting from houses.

The plant helps implement SDG Goal-6 by ensuring a better waste management system across the country by 2030, he said, adding that Prime Minister Hasina is the pioneer of bringing the country under a proper waste management system.

"Such a single sewage treatment plant is nowhere in South Asia, and it is the largest one in the region. This is the best one," she said.

Taqsem said the plant is environmentally friendly, sustainable and people friendly.

"Treated water from sewage is falling into the water of Balu river which increases the quality of the river water and the water is as good as drinkable. It is possible to drink the water by treating that further," he said.

The land acquisition for the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant has already been completed while the process to acquire land for Rayerbazar is almost complete.

The Dhaka WASA boss said the fly ashes, a by-product of the sewage, will be sold to the cement factories as those are required to produce cement, adding that three cement factories are now taking the fly ashes on experimental basis and formal agreements will later be signed with them.

He said Dhaka WASA has digitised 70% of its activities in line with the government's initiative to make Bangladesh Digital. The Padma and Sayedabad Treatment plants have been made fully automated.
"We are companions of the government in its journey towards the highway of development," he said.
Project Director Md Mohsin Ali Miah and Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher were present during the briefing.

The Dasherkandi Treatment Plant, which falls within Khilgaon Police Station, is adjacent to Aftabnagar and will treat sewage of several areas of the capital, including Gulshan, Banani, Tejgaon, Niketon, Moghbazar, Malibah, Aftabnagar, Badda, Kalabagan, Panthapath, Dhanmondi and Hatirjheel.

The China-funded project was implemented on about 62.2 acres of land at the cost of Tk 3,482.42 crore. Of the cost, Tk 1,106.42 crore came from the GoB fund, while Tk 10 crore from WASA fund and the remaining Tk 2,366 crore from the Export-Import Bank of China as project assistance.

The project has a sludge drying-burning system with a processing capacity of about 560 tons per day. The construction work started on August 1, 2017.

The project, designed and constructed by Chengdu Engineering Corporation under PowerChina, with one year of operations and maintenance, was handed over to WASA.

The Dasherkandi sewage treatment plant was constructed as part of the master plan taken up by WASA in 2013 to construct five treatment plants to prevent river pollution around Dhaka.

According to the project, a waste lifting station is being constructed on the west side of Rampura Bridge at Pragati Sarani, a five kilometre trunk sewer line from Rampura to Aftabnagar and Dasherkandi plant and the main treatment plant at Dasherkandi.

