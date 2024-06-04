PM to open National Tree Plantation Campaign, Environment Fair tomorrow

In presence of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Environment, Forest and Climate Change secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed made the disclosure at a press conference at Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital on 4 June. Photo: BSS

The 'National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair-2024' and 'Environment Fair' will begin in the capital tomorrow (5 June), marking the World Environment Day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign & Tree Fair' and the 'Environment Fair' at a function at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 10 am tomorrow.

In presence of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Environment, Forest and Climate Change secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed made the disclosure at a press conference at Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital.

The Environment Fair is going to be held at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar from 5 to 11 June, while the National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair-2024 from 5 June to 13 July. The fairs will remain open from 9 am to 8 pm every day.

At the inaugural ceremony, Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation 2023 and 2024, the National Environment Award 2023 and Prime Minister's National Award for Plantation-2022 and 2023 will be conferred upon the award winners, while cheques will be distributed among the beneficiaries of social afforestation programme.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the national tree plantation campaign by planting two saplings of palash and wood-apple.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and other media including private television channels will air special programmes, while newspapers will publish special supplements on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

All educational institutions at district and upazila levels and 100 educational institutions in Dhaka city will observe the environment day.

Painting competitions for children, debate, essay and slogan competitions will be organised at different institutions marking the day.

Tree fair will be arranged at national, divisional, zilla and upazila levels. Saplings will be distributed at different educational institutions. Key points of Dhaka city will be decorated with banners on the occasion.