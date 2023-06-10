PM to open Dhaka-Bhanga train service in September: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 04:18 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate train service on Dhaka-Bhanga route in September, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said today. 

The minister made the disclosure while inaugurating the construction of 87-kilometre section line on Bhanga-Jessore route at Bamankanda railway junction in Faridpur on Saturday (10 June).

"The project work will be completed in June next year, establishing a direct rail communication between Jessore and Dhaka," he said.

Mentioning that the construction of a 102km railway line from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is underway, the minister expressed optimism that rail service on the route would commence soon.

The minister also highlighted the visionary goals set by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she took office for the second consecutive term in 2009 with a strategic plan to extend railways to all 64 districts.

