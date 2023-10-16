PM to open 150 bridges in 39 districts Thursday

In less than one year since the simultaneous inauguration of 100 bridges across the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate 150 more bridges in 39 districts on 19 October.

Besides, 14 overpasses will also be inaugurated on the day. The Roads and Highways Department constructed the bridges and overpasses. Among the bridges is the country's first steel-structured bridge at Kewatkhali in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority's (BRTA) Auto Vehicle Fitness Test Centre, DTCA Building, Mymensingh Bus Depot and Training Centre of BRTC are also scheduled to be inaugurated on the same day.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri told The Business Standard that the inauguration of 150 bridges in a single day will create a new milestone in the country's history of road communications.

He said due to these bridges, there will be a significant decrease in traffic congestion and suffering on the road. As a result, people's travel time and transportation costs will be reduced, making business operations more convenient, Amin Ullah Nuri said.

"Accidents occasionally occur due to the passing of the connecting roads on the highways. Local people also face problems in crossing the highways. The new overpasses will help avoid road accidents as well as reduce the suffering of the locals," he stated.

According to officials concerned, among the bridges awaiting inauguration, 40 are located in the Mymensingh Division. Apart from this, 32 bridges are in the Dhaka Division, 27 in Chattogram, 22 in Rajshahi, 12 in Khulna, eight in Barishal and Rangpur and one in Sylhet divisions.

Total length of the 150 bridges is 9.45km. And the total length of overpasses — eight in Sirajganj, Bogura and Gaibandha districts under the Rajshahi Division and six under the Rangpur Division — is 689 meters.

The length of Titas Bridge, built with the government's own funding, in Brahmanbaria district is 558.21 meters. Apart from this, 402.61 meters long Chatak Surma Bridge in Sunamganj district, 298.80 meters long Ariarghat Bridge in Bogura, 193.30 meters long Nayarhat Bridge in Dhaka district will be inaugurated.

Fifteen new RCC bridges constructed by replacing the existing bailey bridges at dilapidated, narrow and important points on various highways are being inaugurated. Among them are the 187.18 meters long Chapair Bridge in Gazipur and the 149.87 meters long Ramachandri Bridge in Narayanganj.

Nineteen new roads have been constructed in Mymensingh and Netrakona districts to facilitate the extensive road network along the borders of the country.

Apart from this, five bridges in Jamalpur district are believed to be helpful in increasing bilateral trade with India through Roumari land port.

Sixteen bridges to be inaugurated are under the Cross Border Road Network Improvement Project built with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

Under the ongoing Western Bangladesh Bridge Improvement Project financed by Jica, 21 bridges built in the north western and south western regions of the country are going to be inaugurated.

Fourteen bridges have been constructed under Elenga-Hatikamrul-Rangpur Highway Four-Lane Upgrading Project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

On 7 November last year, PM Hasina inaugurated the 100 bridges in 25 districts. The total length of the bridges was 5.5km.