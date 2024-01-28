PM offers separate economic zone for British investors

Bangladesh

BSS
28 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:26 pm

A British cross party parliamentary delegation led by Vice Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Bangladesh and Chair of APPG on Indo-British, Virendra Sharma, MP, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence today. Photo: PID
A British cross party parliamentary delegation led by Vice Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Bangladesh and Chair of APPG on Indo-British, Virendra Sharma, MP, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence today. Photo: PID

Offering British investors a special economic zone in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday sought large-scale investments from them for mutual benefits.

"We have been attaching the highest priority to the foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh. For that, we have been establishing 100 economic zones, high-tech parks and incubation centres across the country," she said.

If the British investors want, Bangladesh will allocate a separate economic zone for them as "we have given land for establishing separate economic zones for some other countries", she said.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She said this when a British cross party parliamentary delegation led by Vice Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Bangladesh and Chair of APPG on Indo-British, Virendra Sharma, MP, paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The British MPs pledged to work closely to take forward the development initiatives of the government for the socioeconomic advancement of Bangladesh and its people.

The five-member parliamentary delegation includes Paul Scully, MP, former Conservative Minister for Tech and Digital Economy, Neil Coyle, MP, Member of UK House of Commons Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Andrew Western, MP, Opposition Whip at the House of Commons and Dominic Moffitt, Senior Parliamentary Assistant at House of Commons.

The delegation which arrived in Dhaka on January 27 is scheduled to depart for London on 31 January.

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Office Secretary M Salauddin, were present.

special economic zone / UK - Bangladesh Relations

