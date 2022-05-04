PM offers prayers at her martyred family members’ Banani graves

Bangladesh

BSS
04 May, 2022, 10:45 am
04 May, 2022

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana today offered prayers at the graves of the martyred family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Banani in the city.

"The prime minister and her younger sister offered fateha and munajat at the graves of their family members, who were brutally killed on 15 August 1975 along with Bangabandhu, in city's Banani for eternal peace of the departed souls this morning," PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told BSS.

They also spread rose petals on their graves at that time, he said.

