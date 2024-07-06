PM offers prayers at Bangabandhu's mausoleum at Tungipara

BSS
06 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 12:19 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district.

She also offered Fateha and joined a munajat there this morning seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs of the 15 August 1975 massacre.

Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and their family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The prime minister also offered prayers at the graves of her grandfather and Bangabandhu's father Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and grandmother Sheikh Sahera Khatun in Tungipara.

