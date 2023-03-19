PM offers India use of Chattogram, Sylhet ports

Bangladesh

BSS
19 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

PM offers India use of Chattogram, Sylhet ports

BSS
19 March, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 05:16 pm
PM offers India use of Chattogram, Sylhet ports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for enhancing regional connectivity for boosting trade and commerce, offering India to use Chattogram and Sylhet ports for mutual benefits. 

"India can use our Chattogram and Sylhet ports if they want," she said when Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation Ram Madhav called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here. PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the reporters after the meeting. 

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that increased connectivity in the regions will help enhance people-to-people contact. 

She conveyed her greetings to the Indian Prime Minister through Ram Madhav.

Ram Madhav highly appreciated the socioeconomic advancement in Bangladesh under the unparallel leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying, "Bangladesh and India have excellent friendship as neighbouring countries and hope that this relation will continue in future." 

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present at the meeting. 

Top News

BD-India / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

7h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

9h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

7h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

1h | TBS World
Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

Bangladesh needs an impact investment ecosystem

5h | TBS Markets
The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

The couple earns over one lakh taka from their travel blog

22h | TBS Stories
Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

Industries unwilling to buy costlier Bhola gas

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024