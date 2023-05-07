PM offers economic zone to Bhutan for mutual benefits

07 May, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 09:14 am

PM offers economic zone to Bhutan for mutual benefits

07 May, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 09:14 am
Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered Bhutan to build an economic zone in Bangladesh for mutual benefits as Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema had a meeting with her.

"We're establishing economic zones in Bangladesh. You can build an economic zone in our country which will be familiar with the Bhutan Economic Zone," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen quoted her as saying in a news briefing after their meeting on Saturday (local time).

Earlier, PM Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana received the Bhutanese King and Queen upon their arrival at Sheikh Hasina's Palace of Residence, The Claridge Hotel as the meeting was held at its bilateral meeting room.

The Bangladesh premier said they have already provided economic zones in Bangladesh to India, Japan and South Korea.

"If you want, we can give you an economic zone in Kurigram," she said.

Sheikh Hasina made the offer when the Bhutanese King said they wanted to build an administrative economic zone in his country keeping the environment unharmed.   

The Bangladesh foreign minister said Bhutan doesn't want to endanger their country environmentally as their country is a happy one.

The prime minister said that Bangladesh has been developing communication with neighbours through all the ways that include railways.

"Bangladesh is a connectivity hub. Bhutan can use Bangladesh's two ports and the Syedpur International Airport as we make those open for this purpose," she said.

The Bhutanese King and Queen highly praised the economic advancement of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has expressed his desire to get direct transit with Bangladesh through India.

The Bangladesh premier has welcomed Bhutan's eagerness, saying, "If necessary, we will talk to India over the matter."

The Bhutanese King said his country's prime minister and foreign minister have a special attachment with Bangladesh as both of them studied in Bangladesh.

 He said both the premier and foreign minister of Bhutan have wanted to visit Bangladesh privately.

 To this end, Sheikh Hasina said, "My door is open for your people."  

 During the 50 minutes meeting, they also discussed various family affairs and the Bhutanese King and Queen considered the prime minister as their maternal aunt, the Bangladesh foreign minister said.

 PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, PM's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida  Muna Tasneem, among others, were present at the meeting.

