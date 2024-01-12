PM, new cabinet members pay homage to Bangabandhu, Liberation War martyrs

BSS
12 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 11:05 am

Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth time, four days after the Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on 7 January 2024, bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298

Sheikh Hasina and her newly formed cabinet pay tributes o the martyrs by placing a wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city Dhaka, around 11am. Photo: BSS
Sheikh Hasina and her newly formed cabinet pay tributes o the martyrs by placing a wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city Dhaka, around 11am. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet colleagues paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as to the martyrs of the Liberation War today (12 January), a day after taking oath to form the government for a record fifth term and fourth in a row.

Sheikh Hasina first paid tributes to Bangabandhu as the Prime Minister by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 9:59am.

Along with her new cabinet colleagues, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and Prime Minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at that time.

Sheikh Hasina and her new cabinet paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today (12 January) in Dhanmondi.

After placing the wreath, they stood there in solemn silence for a while to show due respect to the Architect of independent Bangladesh.

Later, Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet paid glowing tributes to the martyrs by placing wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city Dhaka, around 11am.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memories of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the independence of Bangladesh.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from the three services gave a state salute, while Bugle played the last post on the occasion.

Later, Sheikh Hasina signed the visitors' book kept on the National Memorial premises.

Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth term, fourth days after the Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, 2024, bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Sheikh Hasina and her new ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7.06pm on Thursday.

Her council of ministers included 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.

