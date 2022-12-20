PM names Saddam BCL president, Yasir gen sec

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 11:00 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (20 December) announced the central and Dhaka University committees of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Saddam Hossain has been named the president of the BCL Central Committee and Sheikh Wali Yasir Enan became the general secretary.

Besides, Mazharul Kabir Shayon has been made the president of the BCL Dhaka University committee and Tanbir Hasan Shaikat became the Secretary General.

BCL DU unit secretary general Shaikat confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said, "BCL has its own constitution in front of it. We ourselves will do what is necessary to maintain the sovereignty of the country. And under no circumstances will we back down or forget our duty."

Apart from them, Riaz Mahmud was named the president and Sagar Ahmad the secretary general of Dhaka Metropolitan North Chhatra League.

The prime minister also announced Razibul Islam as the president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Chhatra League and Sajal Kundu as the secretary general.

