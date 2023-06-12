PM mourns death of veteran AL leader Abdul Haque Sabuj

Bangladesh

BSS
12 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 03:37 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Dhaka South City Awami League's Senior Advisor Abdul Haque Sobuj.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Abdul Haque Sobuj, who was also former Joint Secretary of the undivided Dhaka City Awami League, died of kidney ailments at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital here last night at the age of 68.

He was admitted to the BSMMU on June 8 with kidney ailments and later shifted to the ICU on Sunday as his physical conditions deteriorated.

Sobuj was elected as Vice President (VP) of Habibullah Bahar College Central Students' Union twice.

The first Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was held at a mosque in the capital's Shanirakhra.

Later, his body was taken to his ancestral home at Kalai Sardarer Char Village of Purba Enayet Nagar Union at Kalkini upazila in Madaripur district where he will be laid to eternal rest beside his parents' graves following his namaz-e-janaza there.

Obaidul Quader mourns

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Dhaka South City unit Awami League Senior Adviser Abdul Haque Sobuj.

In a condolence message today, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Abdul Haque Sobuj died of kidney ailments at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital here last night at the age of 68.

He left behind three sons, three daughters and a host of relatives, friends, admirers and political fellows to mourn his death.

