PM mourns death of State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed's wife

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the demise of Laila Shamim Ara, wife of State Minister for Water Resources and Vice President of Barishal district unit of Awami League Col (retd) Zaheed Farooque.

In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members, according to a media release sent from the Press Wing of the Prime Minister Office.

Laila breathed her last at 3:24am while undergoing treatment at Rela Hospital in Chennai of India, said a Facebook post uploaded on Farooque's verified Facebook page.

She had been receiving treatment there for a long time and she left behind a lot of well-wishers to mourn her death.

Different political, cultural and other organisations condoled Laila's demise.