PM mourns death of Shafi Ahmed

Bangladesh

BSS
04 June, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:37 am

Related News

PM mourns death of Shafi Ahmed

Shafi Ahmed was a student of Dhaka University and leader of the mass movement against former dictator government in 1990

BSS
04 June, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:37 am
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former member of Liberation War affairs sub-committee of the party Shafi Ahmed.

In condolence message, the premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shafi Ahmed breathed his last this evening following a heart attack at his city's residence, said a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Former student leader Shafi Ahmed dies

He was 62. He left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Shafi Ahmed was a student of Dhaka University and leader of the mass movement against former dictator government in 1990.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / student leader / Shafi Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

15h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

16h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

13h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

3h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

2h | Videos
Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

2h | Videos
What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

5h | Videos