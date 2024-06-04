PM mourns death of Shafi Ahmed

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of former member of Liberation War affairs sub-committee of the party Shafi Ahmed.

In condolence message, the premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shafi Ahmed breathed his last this evening following a heart attack at his city's residence, said a press release.

He was 62. He left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Shafi Ahmed was a student of Dhaka University and leader of the mass movement against former dictator government in 1990.