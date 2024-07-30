PM mourns death of renowned singer Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel

Bangladesh

UNB
30 July, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 06:42 pm

Related News

PM mourns death of renowned singer Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel

UNB
30 July, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 06:42 pm
Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel. Photo: Collected
Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (30 July) expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of renowned singer and TV host Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said that the death of such a talented artist as Jewel is an irreparable loss to the cultural arena.

The premier prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jewel, aged 56, passed away at 11:35 am at the capital's United Hospital after a long battle with cancer. 
 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Jewel / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

10h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

23h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos