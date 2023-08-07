PM mourns death of poet Mohammad Rafiq

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of renowned poet, author and former professor of English Department of Jahangirnagar University Mohammad Rafiq.

In a condolence message, she said that this contemplative modern poet, who earned Bengali Academy Award and Ekushey Padak, will be remembered for his contribution to the Bengali literature.

The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep Sympathy to the bereaved family.