PM mourns death of poet Mohammad Rafiq

Bangladesh

BSS
07 August, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

PM mourns death of poet Mohammad Rafiq

BSS
07 August, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of renowned poet, author and former professor of English Department of Jahangirnagar University Mohammad Rafiq. 

In a condolence message, she said that this contemplative modern poet, who earned Bengali Academy Award and Ekushey Padak, will be remembered for his contribution to the Bengali literature.

The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep Sympathy to the bereaved family.

poet / death / Condolence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

4h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

13m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic