PM monitoring Bangabazar fire incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 06:56 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is monitoring the fire incident in Bangabazar that gutted thousands of shops on Tuesday (4 April). 

The premier also coordinated the fire control and rescue operation, according to PMO sources.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said Tk15,000 will be given to each victim of the fire. 

"For the time being, the District Administration has been instructed to give Tk15,000 as aid to the injured," the minister said at a meeting in the capital's Nagar Bhaban today.

"Around five thousand small traders have been affected by the fire. The prime minister has asked to identify the affected shop owners," he added.

Enamur Rahman said, "The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will get information from the investigation report of the fire service. After investigation and determining the damage, we will work for the rehabilitation of the affected traders." 

He also mentioned that special teams have been formed to treat those injured in the incident and are currently hospitalised.

The state minister further said, "We will describe this incident as an accident for now. Because I do not think it would be right to give any specific opinion until the investigation report comes."

The devastating fire that started at Bangabazar around 6am was brought under control after six hours of strenuous efforts. Although no casualties have been reported so far, thousands of shops in Bangabazar market were reportedly gutted in the massive fire.

