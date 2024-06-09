PM meets veteran BJP leader LK Advani

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi today (9 June). Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on a three-day official visit to India, paid a courtesy call to Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi today (9 June).

LK Advani, who served as BJP President since 1980, had a political career spanning nearly three decades, holding key positions like Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004.

Prime Minister Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday (8 June) to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, making her the first "distinguished" guest.

She was warmly received by a high-level Indian delegation and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Md Mustafizur Rahman.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated, "This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen Bangladesh-India close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship."

Welcome banners featuring PM Hasina and Modi were seen across Delhi, reflecting the significance of her visit.

Modi, 73, will be matching Jawaharlal Nehru's record of winning three consecutive terms.

Prime Minister Hasina is scheduled to depart New Delhi for Dhaka on Monday (10 June), expected to arrive at 8pm.