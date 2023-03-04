PM meets UN chief in Doha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today met with Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on the occasion of the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha.

The meeting was held at National Convention Centre of Doha on Saturday (4 March), said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Qatar's capital Doha to attend the conference.

A special VVIP flight (BG-325) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members landed Hamad International Airport, Doha around 01:30pm local time.

High level representatives of Qatar government and Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam received the prime minister.

Later, Sheikh Hasina was escorted to the place of residence in a ceremonial motorcade.

Earlier, the Biman flight took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for Doha at 11:15am local time.

