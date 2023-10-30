PM with Masjid-e Nabawi Imam opens 50 more model mosques

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country.

She opened the mosques in the sixth phase after joining a programme along with the Imam of the Holy Masjid-e Nabawi in Medina of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Abdur Rahman Al-Bua'Yjan, marking the inauguration of the National Imam Council and Prize Giving Ceremony-2023.

The Religious Affairs Ministry organised the function at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Rupganj of Narayanganj. Three pandals including the main one were erected at the venue.

After reaching the venue, the prime minister first visited two other pandals with the Imam of the Holy Masjid-e Nabawi.

Both the premier and the Imam of the Holy Masjid-e Nabawi spoke briefly to the Imams gathered at the venue from different parts of the country.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the Imams for joining the National Imam Council and urged them to pray for the well-being of the country and its people.

"Pray to Allah that the development of the country being carried out by her government will be continued," she said.

The premier also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

With the opening of the new mosques, 300 model mosques and Islamic culture centres out of 564 have so far been inaugurated across the country.

Earlier, she opened 50 mosques each in the first phase on 10 June 2021, in the second phase on 16 January this year, in the third phase on 16 March, in the fourth phase on 17 April and in the fifth phase on July 30.

The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.

Aimed at reaching the true message of Islam to people and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaj along with an air-conditioned system.

There will also be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre and boarding facility for local and foreign guests.

In 2017, the government took a project with Taka 9,435 crore for constructing an Islamic Cultural Center and Model Mosque in every district and upazila as well as the municipality of the country.

Visiting Imam of the Holy Masjid-e Nabawi Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Abdur Rahman Al-Bua'Yjan spoke at the function.

The Imam expressed his satisfaction over establishing 564 model mosques across the country and thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I am very happy to join such a mahfil (Islamic council) --- Allah will give the Prime Minister the ability to do well further," he said.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan chaired the event, addressed, among others, by President of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, Maulana Dr. Mohammad Kafiluddin Sarkar Salehi and Maulana Ehsanul Haq Al Mojaddedi, spoke at the function.

Secretary for Religious Affairs Ministry Md A Hamid Zamadder delivered the address of welcome

An audio-visual documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.