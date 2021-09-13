PM for making education programmes time-befitting

Bangladesh

BSS
13 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 03:27 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for making education programmes time-befitting, keeping pace with global educational advancement as she witnessed a power point presentation of the draft outline of the national education framework.

"The world is progressing ahead. Science and technology are also advancing. We have to keep pace with the advancement. So, it is solely necessary to make the education programmes time-befitting," she told a function at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The Prime Minister said the new outline will be formulated on the basis ofthe existing education policy.

In this regard, she asked all concerned to keep in mind that Bangladesh will always have to move forward keeping pace with the world trend.

She added: "When the world advances towards science and technology, we don't have any way to lag behind."

The Prime Minister hoped that the education activities would help make the students and teachers more attentive as the education involving lives and livelihoods have got priorities in the programmes.
 

