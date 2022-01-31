PM looks forward to taking Bangladesh-Australia relations to a new height

Bangladesh

BSS
31 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:35 pm

PM looks forward to taking Bangladesh-Australia relations to a new height

BSS
31 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
PM looks forward to taking Bangladesh-Australia relations to a new height

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh looks forward to elevating existing relations of Bangladesh and Australia to a new height for the benefit of the people and economies as well as to securing a peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean region in the days to come.

"We look forward to emerging as key partners and elevating our relations to a new height for the benefit of our people and economies as well as to securing a peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean region in the days to come," said the Bangladesh premier in a message sent to her Australian counterpart marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic friendship between the two countries.

"On this auspicious occasion marking the 50 years of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Australia, it is my immense pleasure to convey warmest greetings on behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf to the government and friendly people of Australia," said Sheikh Hasina in her message.

Recalling with gratitude Australia's prompt recognition of an independent Bangladesh in January 1972, she said Australian assistance in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged Bangladesh and continuous socio-economic support in the following decades have been immensely valuable to Bangladesh.

She said Bangladesh has attained remarkable progress over the five decades since independence and succeeded to a great extent in alleviating poverty, empowering people, and creating an inclusive society.

"We seek to consolidate our position in the comity of nations as a prosperous modern economy, responsible country, practicing democracy, building and keeping peace, and promoting rules based international order," she said.

Australia has been a trusted partner of Bangladesh in its journey towards attaining socio-economic development, she said, adding that the bilateral relation of Bangladesh and Australia is based on shared commitment to peace, pluralism, and dignity of people.

"It is satisfying that our trade and economic interactions are deepening, and engagements on education, agriculture, energy and people-to-people contact are gaining traction," she said.

The prime minister said there is immense opportunity to boost bilateral engagement on Covid-19 recovery, investment and services, technology and innovation and to forge meaningful partnership to face regional and global challenges such as climate change, forced displacement of people and regional security.

