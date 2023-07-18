PM looking forward to attending G20 Summit in India in September

Bangladesh and India on Tuesday expressed confidence that the recent launch of bilateral trade in Rupees would further strengthen economic partnership between the two countries. 

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban and held wide-ranging discussions on the India- Bangladesh bilateral relationship. 

The High Commissioner briefed the PM on several recent positive developments in bilateral relations and highlighted the progress achieved in energy cooperation between the two countries as well as development projects being implemented in Bangladesh under India's concessional financing. 

The Prime Minister asked High Commissioner Verma to convey her warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister said that she was looking forward to attending the G20 Summit in India in September, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10 will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. 

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

 

