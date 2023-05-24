PM likely to visit India in September: Quader 

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 07:47 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India in September to join the G20 summit.

Before the PM's visit, a delegation of Awami League will visit India in July on the invitation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Quader said while addressing a programme held at Sarak Bhaban in the capital's Tejgaon on Wednesday (24 May).

Expressing optimism that this visit by the party will enhance the "bonds" between the people of both nations, he emphasised the importance of party-to-party contact to foster stronger people-to-people connections and bridge gaps.

Highlighting the successful resolution of numerous outstanding issues between the two countries, Quader said, "Friendly bilateral relations have the potential to address any challenges through dialogue. We have effectively resolved the border issue, and terrorism, which previously exploited Bangladesh's territory in the border regions of India, has come to a halt."

Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, said the mutual relations between Bangladesh and India are very important for the sake of development. If neighboring India invests more in Bangladesh, it will not have to go far to find investors. 

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma was present at the function with Chief Engineer Roads and Highways Department Md Ishaque in the chair.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Obaidul Quader / India

