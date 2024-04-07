PM likely to visit Brazil in July: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Brazil in July next as the visiting Brazilian foreign minister brought an invitation from the Brazilian president in this regard.   

"There is an invitation by [Brazilian] President Lula to our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and there might be a visit by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Brazil in next July," he told reporters after holding a bilateral meeting with the visiting Brazilian foreign minister Mauro Vieira at the state guest house Jamuna today (7 April).

The foreign minister said during the meeting, they discussed the possible visit of the Bangladesh premier to the most influential South American country Brazil.

In 2023, President Lula and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

The Brazilian foreign minister said that his country's President hoped that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would visit Brazil soon.

Referring to the meeting between Brazilian President Lula and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa last year, he said both the leaders had a wonderful meeting and they built very good personal relations.

Praising Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her effort in improving the quality of life of Bangladesh people, the Brazilian foreign minister said they have similar positions in many aspects such as fighting against hunger.   

"We (Brazil and Bangladesh) have similar agendas and it allows us to develop even more our bilateral relations," he said.   

Brazil is keen to continue deepening relations with Bangladesh, in favour of the development of both countries, the promotion of South-South cooperation, and the fight against poverty, hunger, and climate crisis.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Brazil

