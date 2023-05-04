PM leaves Washington for London

Bangladesh

BSS
04 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

PM leaves Washington for London

BSS
04 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 10:19 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Washington for London this morning to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the king and the queen of the United Kingdom (UK) and the other Commonwealth realms.

A United Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC around 11:30 local time, PM's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam told BSS.

Younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and PM's only sister Sheikh Rehana, is accompanying the prime minister.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran saw off the prime minister at the airport.

The flight is expected to land at the Heathrow International Airport in London at 23:40 (local time) on 4 May where Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem will receive the premier.

During her stay in London, she will also attend a programme of Commonwealth Leaders, an event fixed by the Cambridge University and a civic reception.

During her visit to US, the prime minister attended a programme marking 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank partnership and several side events that include a roundtable with US business leaders and several meetings with WB's incoming President Ajay Banga and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva alongside a civic reception.

She arrived in Washington DC on 29 April wrapping up her four-day official visit to Tokyo in Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Earlier on 25 April, a special chartered VVIP flight (BG1403) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 4:45pm (local time).

Japan had rolled out a red carpet to welcome the Bangladesh prime minister and gave her state guard of honour at the airport.

During her visit to Japan, she signed eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.

On April 26, Sheikh Hasina had a courtesy call on the Emperor of Japan Naruhito. Then on the same day, she held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after the signing of the deals.

The premier also attended an investment summit and a community reception alongside handing over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to four Japanese nationals on 27 April for their contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

The prime minister, as well, attended several additional bilateral meetings with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as well as leaders of JAICA, JETRO, JEBIC, JBPFL and JBCCEC.

She also had meetings with late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe and Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on 9 May.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

15h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

15h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

6h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

8h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

11h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022