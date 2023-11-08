PM leaves Saudi Arabia for home

Bangladesh

BSS
08 November, 2023, 07:45 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 07:48 am

Sketch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Sketch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Jeddah for home on Tuesday night after attending the International Conference on Women in Islam and performing holy Umrah.
 
A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members, departed King AbdulAziz International Airport here around 10.54pm (local time).

The flight is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka around 8am on Wednesday (8 November).

Earlier, on 5 November, the premier arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Medina and performed Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at Masjid Al-Nabawi in Medina and offered Fateha there after Asar prayers.

At the same day, she left Medina and arrived in Makkah where the Prime Minister performed holy Umrah at the Al Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba Sharif) after Esha prayers.

On 6 November, the Prime Minister attended the conference and delivered her speech.

On the sidelines of the conference, she also held meetings top officials of OIC and member countries.

Apart from joining the conference, the Prime Minister attended the opening of the Women in Islam Exhibition and banquet dinner in honour of her.

The Kingdom in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted the conference on November 6-8.

