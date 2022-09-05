PM leaves for New Delhi on four-day official visit

Bangladesh

BSS
05 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

PM leaves for New Delhi on four-day official visit

The visit is seen as significant amid the Ukraine crisis, global economic downturn and ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the two South Asian neighbors seek enhanced cooperation to overcome the challenges

BSS
05 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 10:38 am
PM leaves for New Delhi on four-day official visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for New Delhi, India this morning on a four-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as cooperation on trade, energy, water sharing of common rivers and Rohingya issues are expected to be top agendas during her visit.

"A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 10:17am today," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The premier is expected to hold talks with the Indian president, prime minister and vice president while several numbers of MoUs on different fields are expected to be signed during her India visit from today to September 8 after 2019, prior to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

The flight is scheduled to arrive at the Palam Airport, New Delhi at 12pm (BD time) where the Bangladesh premier will be received by State Minister for Railways and Textiles of India Darshana Vikram and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran.

A red carpet will be rolled out at the airport in honour of Sheikh Hasina while a cultural team comprising 6-7 members will later perform a welcome dance with playing musical instruments. 

During the visit, she is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and a one-to-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House on September 6, the second day of her visit.

After holding the bilateral talks, several MoUs (Memorandum of Understandings) are likely to be signed between the two neighbouring countries while a press statement will be issued later.  

On her arrival at the Hyderabad House, she will be received by Narendra Modi. She will also inspect the ceremonial guard of honour there.
Sheikh Hasina later will join a luncheon hosted in her honour by the Indian prime minister.

She is scheduled to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat today.
On September 6, Sheikh Hasina is expected to have separate courtesy calls on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

She is scheduled to hold a call on family members of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee on the same day.

Indian external affairs minister will pay a call on the Bangladesh premier today while Minister for Development of North Eastern Region of India G. Kishan Reddy and Nobel laureate Kailash Shatyarthi will hold a separate meeting with her on 7 September.  

Adani Group Chariman, Gautam Adani will also pay a courtesy call on Sheikh Hasina slated for 5 September.  

On 7 September, the Bangladesh premier is expected to address a meeting with top business leaders and a ceremony for awarding "Mujib scholarship" to direct descendants of soldiers, officers of the defence forces of India, who were martyred or critically wounded during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif, Ajmer (Ajmer Sharif Dargah) in Rajasthan before returning to Dhaka on September 8 and Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi on her first day of India visit today.

Top News

PM Hasina / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

25m | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

1h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

16h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

18h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

20h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride