PM leaves for London, NY to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, 77th UNGA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here this morning for an official tour to the United Kingdom and the United States to join the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II and the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members departed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 10:35am.

The flight is scheduled to reach London at 16:45 hours where she will be received by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem.

On the second day, on 16 September, Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland will pay a courtesy call on her at her place of residence.

Later, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK, Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will also pay a courtesy call on her at her place of residence.

On 17 September, Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party will pay a call on her at her place of residence.

Besides, the Premier will attend the reception programme for the Head of the States/Head of the Governments hosted by the King of the UK at Buckingham Palace on 18 September.

On 19 September, she will attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

In the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to depart London for New York by the Special Flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

She will be received by Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States Muhammad Imran and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith when she will reach the JFK International Airport.

On 20 September, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a reception meeting hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and join the inaugural ceremony of 77th session of UNGA. She will have bilateral meetings with Filippo Grandi of UNHCR and Slovenian President Borut Pahor. She will also join the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders.

At the end of the day, she will attend the reception of US President Joe Biden.

Besides, she will join a high-level side event on sustainable housing co-hosted by Bangladesh, Botswana, Slovak Republic and UN Habitat on 21 September.

On the same day, she will have a bilateral meeting with WEF Executive Director Professor Schwab Klaus and join the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) Champions' Meeting.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit the photo exhibition on the Padma Bridge at UNHQs followed by bilateral meeting with Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza and Rabab Fatima, USG OHRLSS.

The Prime Minister will start 22 September through a breakfast meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) followed by a courtesy call on by IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino. She will also join a high level policy roundtable with the US Bangladesh business council.

Later, she will have bilateral meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and ICC Prosecutor Nick Klegg and Karim Khan.

On 23 September, the prime minister will deliver her address at the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Besides, she will join a civic reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi on 24 September.