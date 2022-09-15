PM leaves for London, NY to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, 77th UNGA

Bangladesh

BSS
15 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:51 am

Related News

PM leaves for London, NY to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, 77th UNGA

BSS
15 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:51 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here this morning for an official tour to the United Kingdom and the United States to join the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II and the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members departed the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 10:35am.

The flight is scheduled to reach London at 16:45 hours where she will be received by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem.

On the second day, on 16 September, Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland will pay a courtesy call on her at her place of residence.

Later, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK, Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will also pay a courtesy call on her at her place of residence.

On 17 September, Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party will pay a call on her at her place of residence.

Besides, the Premier will attend the reception programme for the Head of the States/Head of the Governments hosted by the King of the UK at Buckingham Palace on 18 September.

On 19 September, she will attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

In the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to depart London for New York by the Special Flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

She will be received by Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States Muhammad Imran and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith when she will reach the JFK International Airport.

On 20 September, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a reception meeting hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and join the inaugural ceremony of 77th session of UNGA. She will have bilateral meetings with Filippo Grandi of UNHCR and Slovenian President Borut Pahor. She will also join the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders.

At the end of the day, she will attend the reception of US President Joe Biden.

Besides, she will join a high-level side event on sustainable housing co-hosted by Bangladesh, Botswana, Slovak Republic and UN Habitat on 21 September.

On the same day, she will have a bilateral meeting with WEF Executive Director Professor Schwab Klaus and join the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) Champions' Meeting.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit the photo exhibition on the Padma Bridge at UNHQs followed by bilateral meeting with Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza and Rabab Fatima, USG OHRLSS.

The Prime Minister will start 22 September through a breakfast meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) followed by a courtesy call on by IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino. She will also join a high level policy roundtable with the US Bangladesh business council.

Later, she will have bilateral meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and ICC Prosecutor Nick Klegg and Karim Khan.

On 23 September, the prime minister will deliver her address at the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Besides, she will join a civic reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi on 24 September.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / UK / Queen Elizabeth II

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

2h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

4h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

56m | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

56m | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

14h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation